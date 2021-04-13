Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,118,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $25,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.84.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

