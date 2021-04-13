Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Short Interest Update

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the March 15th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 563,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MYHI remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,038. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Mountain High Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.
About Mountain High Acquisitions
