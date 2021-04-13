MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) PT Raised to $94.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of MSM traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,007. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $93.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.18. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $361,074.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 67,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,290,799.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,799.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,562 shares of company stock worth $8,660,531 over the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 151.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,169,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.