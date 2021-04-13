MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from $50.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:MTYFF opened at $42.77 on Tuesday. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $46.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.79.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

