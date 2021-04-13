MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from $50.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:MTYFF opened at $42.77 on Tuesday. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $46.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.79.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit