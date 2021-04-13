Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of Mustang Bio stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $263.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.85. Mustang Bio has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.11). On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 165,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $516,553.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBIO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the third quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Mustang Bio by 560.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

