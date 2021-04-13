NANJCOIN (NANJ) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. One NANJCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. NANJCOIN has a market capitalization of $950,478.81 and $1,632.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NANJCOIN has traded down 77.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00057359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00019684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00088156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.16 or 0.00624403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00039509 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00031982 BTC.

NANJCOIN Profile

NANJ is a coin. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 coins. NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com/blog . The official website for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NANJCOIN is a hybrid ERC20/223 standard Ethereum token. ERC20 is currently the most common standard used by Ethereum tokens, however, ERC223 is getting attention as an upwardly compatible and improved version of the ERC20 standard. ERC223 tokens are unaffected by the ERC20 defect in which users’ tokens become unusable if accidentally sent to the contract address. A change in specifications has also led to processing fees for ERC223 tokens sent to contract addresses being halved. As the ERC223 standard is compatible with ERC20, ERC223 is also compatible with the multitude of services and tools available for ERC20 tokens. Future merits include its planned ability to function with revolutionary technologies likes Raiden and Plasma. ERC20/223 hybrids have the ability to send airdrops quickly to large numbers of people with minimal fees, perform lockups, and attach messages to transactions. “

Buying and Selling NANJCOIN

