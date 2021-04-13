Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.63.

Nasdaq stock opened at $156.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.27 and a 200-day moving average of $135.14. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $102.67 and a 52 week high of $157.24.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $961,359.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

