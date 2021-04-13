Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Short Interest Up 2,000.0% in March

Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,344,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NHMD opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Nate’s Food has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Nate’s Food Company Profile

Nate's Food Co manufactures, distributes, and sells ready-to-use pre-mixed pancake and waffle batter products in the United States. It sells its products through its online store, nateshomemade.com. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntington Beach, California.

