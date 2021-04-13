Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Short Interest Up 2,000.0% in March

Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,344,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS NHMD opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Nate’s Food has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.
Nate’s Food Company Profile
