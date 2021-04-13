National Bankshares Increases MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$58.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.45% from the stock’s previous close.

MTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MTY Food Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.79.

MTY stock opened at C$55.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -36.67. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$17.03 and a 12-month high of C$58.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$54.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.69.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$127.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$142.40 million. Research analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 3.1500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

