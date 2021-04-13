NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Short Interest Down 94.7% in March

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NCCGF traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822. NCC Group has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

