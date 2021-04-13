nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Sells $172,100.00 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Jeff Horing sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $172,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,359.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ NCNO traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.85. 511,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,060. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.42. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 612.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

