Neutrino Dollar Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.79 or 0.00129083 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.