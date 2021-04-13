Neutrino System Base Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $255,020.38 (NSBT)

Neutrino System Base Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Neutrino System Base Token coin can currently be purchased for $2.19 or 0.00016176 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino System Base Token has a total market capitalization of $255,020.38 and approximately $53,506.00 worth of Neutrino System Base Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neutrino System Base Token has traded down 29.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00068358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.73 or 0.00259935 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.55 or 0.00684091 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,931.07 or 0.99299013 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00021022 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $544.36 or 0.00858945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neutrino System Base Token Coin Profile

Neutrino System Base Token’s launch date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino System Base Token’s total supply is 116,501 coins. Neutrino System Base Token’s official message board is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news . Neutrino System Base Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official website for Neutrino System Base Token is neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

