New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Receives $70.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.08.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get New Relic alerts:

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $1,896,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares in the company, valued at $736,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,894 shares of company stock worth $4,087,405 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in New Relic by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in New Relic by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in New Relic by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in New Relic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in New Relic by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $66.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.91. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $46.65 and a fifty-two week high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $166.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.81 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.