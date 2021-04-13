New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for New Residential Investment in a research report issued on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Wedbush also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

NRZ opened at $11.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

