Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS NXFNF opened at $10.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $10.81.
About Next Fifteen Communications Group
