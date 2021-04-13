Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS NXFNF opened at $10.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $10.81.

About Next Fifteen Communications Group

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

