NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) & Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Head to Head Contrast

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

82.8% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Pinnacle West Capital pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. NextEra Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Pinnacle West Capital pays out 69.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NextEra Energy Partners pays out -162.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pinnacle West Capital has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and NextEra Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Pinnacle West Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pinnacle West Capital and NextEra Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle West Capital $3.47 billion 2.68 $538.32 million $4.77 17.31 NextEra Energy Partners $855.00 million 6.43 -$71.00 million ($1.51) -48.01

Pinnacle West Capital has higher revenue and earnings than NextEra Energy Partners. NextEra Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle West Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Pinnacle West Capital has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextEra Energy Partners has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pinnacle West Capital and NextEra Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle West Capital 1 5 4 0 2.30 NextEra Energy Partners 1 2 9 0 2.67

Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus price target of $86.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.48%. NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $74.09, indicating a potential upside of 2.21%. Given Pinnacle West Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pinnacle West Capital is more favorable than NextEra Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle West Capital and NextEra Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle West Capital 18.03% 11.16% 3.33% NextEra Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pinnacle West Capital beats NextEra Energy Partners on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co. The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.