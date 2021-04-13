NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Insider Sells $616,250.00 in Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $616,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jin-Long Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $666,500.00.

NASDAQ:NGM traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $24.43. The stock had a trading volume of 70,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,318. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average is $27.21. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.97. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NGM shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

