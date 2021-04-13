Nibble (NBXC) Achieves Market Cap of $341.70

Nibble (CURRENCY:NBXC) traded up 111.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Nibble coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Nibble has a total market capitalization of $341.70 and approximately $41.00 worth of Nibble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nibble has traded up 117.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000123 BTC.

NBXC is a coin. Nibble’s total supply is 2,269,549 coins and its circulating supply is 269,549 coins. The official website for Nibble is www.nibble-nibble.com . Nibble’s official Twitter account is @NibbleNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

