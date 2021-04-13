Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.76) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Nikon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.88). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nikon’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NINOY stock opened at $9.58 on Monday. Nikon has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.28. Nikon had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

