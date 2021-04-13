Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Short Interest Up 623.4% in March

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,521,300 shares, an increase of 623.4% from the March 15th total of 210,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 475.4 days.

OTCMKTS NDGPF remained flat at $$1.47 on Tuesday. 2,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,271. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. Nine Dragons Paper has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19.

Get Nine Dragons Paper alerts:

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.