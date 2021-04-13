Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Short Interest Up 623.4% in March

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,521,300 shares, an increase of 623.4% from the March 15th total of 210,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 475.4 days.
OTCMKTS NDGPF remained flat at $$1.47 on Tuesday. 2,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,271. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. Nine Dragons Paper has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19.
Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile
Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel
Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.