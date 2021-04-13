NiSource (NYSE:NI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 198,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,683,578 shares.The stock last traded at $23.84 and had previously closed at $24.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,879,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,775 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,492,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,889,000 after buying an additional 360,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,320,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,109,000 after buying an additional 220,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $72,829,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,150,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,265,000 after buying an additional 1,904,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile (NYSE:NI)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit