NiSource (NYSE:NI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 198,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,683,578 shares.The stock last traded at $23.84 and had previously closed at $24.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,879,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,775 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,492,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,889,000 after buying an additional 360,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,320,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,109,000 after buying an additional 220,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $72,829,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,150,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,265,000 after buying an additional 1,904,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile (NYSE:NI)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

