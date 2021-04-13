NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Short Interest Update

NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 76.7% from the March 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NMC Health stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 141,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,427. NMC Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34.

NMC Health Company Profile

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare, and Distribution & Services. It owns and manages approximately 200 healthcare facilities, including hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility clinics, and home health services providers.

