Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

NRDBY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

OTCMKTS:NRDBY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.27. 113,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.20. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.15%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

