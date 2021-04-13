Norges Bank Buys New Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 805,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,328,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.83.

Oshkosh stock opened at $121.45 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $123.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.18 and a 200-day moving average of $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

