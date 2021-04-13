Norges Bank Buys Shares of 918,888 CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 918,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,048,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in CoreLogic by 99,547.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 254,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,647,000 after acquiring an additional 253,845 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in CoreLogic by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in CoreLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $69,834,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the 4th quarter worth $1,553,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLGX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

CLGX stock opened at $79.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.23 and a 1 year high of $90.70.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $467.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.07 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

