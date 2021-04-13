Norges Bank Makes New $76.68 Million Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,037,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,681,000. Norges Bank owned 0.29% of Sirius XM as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,597,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,493,000 after acquiring an additional 15,794,426 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1,364.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,731,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476,659 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3,845.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,099,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,376 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 2,891.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,700 shares during the period. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.23.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

