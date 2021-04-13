Norges Bank Takes $75.74 Million Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,028,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,738,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,225,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,382,000 after purchasing an additional 797,632 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $439,435,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,611,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,792,000 after purchasing an additional 499,041 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,058,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,849,000 after purchasing an additional 281,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 9,964.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,660,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,313 shares during the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on COLD shares. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 92.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.21%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,073,681.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,368 shares in the company, valued at $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,545 shares of company stock worth $8,347,220. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.