Norges Bank Takes Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,882,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,072,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.25% of Capri as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,595,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,434,959 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $47,743,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $38,564,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,628,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,411,000 after acquiring an additional 738,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Capri by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,019,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,805,000 after acquiring an additional 536,267 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.81.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

