Norges Bank Takes Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,439,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,992,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.02% of East West Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.20. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

