Norges Bank Takes Position in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 488,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,316,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPHI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Inphi in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inphi during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 26.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 3.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IPHI shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.38.

Inphi stock opened at $180.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.18, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Inphi Co. has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $185.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.34.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

