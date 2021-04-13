North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the March 15th total of 10,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NRT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.77. 11,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,023. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 81.10% and a return on equity of 1,101.43%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

