Northern Trust Corp Sells 24,624 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 514,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,624 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,913,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after buying an additional 1,175,760 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 36,772 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 63.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNR stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.62.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CNR shares. Barclays upped their target price on Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

In other news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at $891,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $45,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,385,475 shares of company stock valued at $58,881,833 over the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

