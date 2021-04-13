NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Friday, January 29th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 63.25 and a quick ratio of 63.25. NovaGold Resources has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $12.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 0.64.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $183,381.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,660.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,508,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,590 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 34,101 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,099 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,124 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 338,733 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

