Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Holdings Trimmed by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 82,494 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.11% of Nuance Communications worth $13,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NUAN. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 7,265.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $53.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 528.50, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,161,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

