Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,600 shares, a growth of 697.7% from the March 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,386,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPHC remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. 15,066,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,047,492. Nutra Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.

Nutra Pharma Company Profile

Nutra Pharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and technologies, and homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, cancer, and autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in the United States. The company offers Nyloxin and Nyloxin Extra Strength products, which are used as an oral spray for treating back pain, neck pain, headaches, joint pain, migraines, and neuralgia, as well as a topical gel for treating joint pain, neck pain, arthritis pain, and pain associated with repetitive stress; Pet Pain-Away, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat pain in cats and dogs; Luxury Feet, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat foot pain from high heels and stilettos; Nyloxin Military Strength for treating pain to the United States Military and Veteran's Administration; and Equine Pain-Away, a topical therapy for chronic pain for use in equine industry.

