Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 653,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,045,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,378,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after buying an additional 1,360,819 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 489,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 289,249 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 784,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 229,228 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after purchasing an additional 177,286 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,027,000. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC stock opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.81.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

