Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,857 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 279,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $11,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 24,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $977,674.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 1,600 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $70,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,215 shares in the company, valued at $628,160.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,554 shares of company stock worth $2,645,913. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VCRA stock opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -102.64 and a beta of 0.08. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $55.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

