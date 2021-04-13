Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,645 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $12,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 13,961 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 51,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 21,497 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AUB. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average of $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $177.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.