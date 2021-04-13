Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 364,381 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 364,381 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Minerals Technologies worth $11,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,504,000 after acquiring an additional 294,327 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,797,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,876,000 after purchasing an additional 180,892 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 402,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,007,000 after purchasing an additional 173,513 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,085,000 after buying an additional 106,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 12.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 369,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after buying an additional 41,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $451,960.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $986,815.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,383,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,596. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. CL King raised their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of MTX opened at $77.66 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.41 and a 1-year high of $81.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.00.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.91 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.73%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

