Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
NMS stock opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
