Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

NMS stock opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

