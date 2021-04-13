Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.