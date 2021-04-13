Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04.
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
