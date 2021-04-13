Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXP)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE:NXP opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

