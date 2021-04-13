Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NBB opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

