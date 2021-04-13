Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of NYSE:NBB opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.