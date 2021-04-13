NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires 833 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 214.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,065,000 after buying an additional 1,921,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,454,000 after purchasing an additional 230,042 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,960,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,109,000 after purchasing an additional 69,731 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,101,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,155,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,724,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $83.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $68.34 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.59 and its 200 day moving average is $84.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

