NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will report sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.59 billion and the lowest is $2.55 billion. NXP Semiconductors reported sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year sales of $10.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.57 billion to $11.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%.

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $5.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.00. 2,996,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,998,088. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.08. The stock has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.13, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $216.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

