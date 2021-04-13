NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will report sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.59 billion and the lowest is $2.55 billion. NXP Semiconductors reported sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year sales of $10.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.57 billion to $11.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NXP Semiconductors.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%.
In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $5.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.00. 2,996,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,998,088. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.08. The stock has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.13, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $216.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
