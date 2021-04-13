O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Acquires 3,455 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 246,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Franklin Resources accounts for approximately 4.7% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

In other news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,080,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440 in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BEN traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $30.06. 70,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563,168. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $31.30.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

