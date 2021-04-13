O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Cuts Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,031 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises 0.6% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 53.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after buying an additional 547,209 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,387 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.78. 143,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,909,400. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.82.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

