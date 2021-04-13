Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.12 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will post $8.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $8.65 million. Ocular Therapeutix reported sales of $2.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 211.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year sales of $51.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.44 million to $62.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $102.24 million, with estimates ranging from $50.80 million to $171.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $7.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OCUL. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

