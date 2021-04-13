Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $280.00 at Stephens

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Stephens from $240.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

Shares of ODFL stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.77. 25,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,072. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $123.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

